Suspect arrested for sexual abuse in Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - An Oro Valley man has been arrested for sexual abuse.
After completing an investigation, Oro Valley Police have made an arrest following a complaint that Jonathan Greshle made unlawful sexual contact with a young girl in a movie theater.
Greshle was arrested without incident and booked into Pima County Corrections on one count of sexual abuse.
This incident took place on June 11 in Oro Valley.
According to Oro Valley Police, the Greshle has held numerous jobs which he could have had a position of trust with children.
If you are or know of anyone that could be a victim, please reach out to the Oro Valley Police at 520-229-4900 and ask for Detective Douglas.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE