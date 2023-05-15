 Skip to main content
Suspect arrested after standoff with U.S. Marshals in Globe

GLOBE, Ariz. (KVOA) - A homicide suspect is now in custody after shooting at officers and barricading himself inside a home.

The U.S. Marshals Office says task force members on Friday were investigating the suspect near Russell Rd. and US 60 with warrants for weapons violations and a recent homicide.

Officers say they were eventually able to negotiate a peaceful surrender and the suspect was taken into custody. The suspect has not been identified.

