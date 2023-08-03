 Skip to main content
Suspect arrested after confrontation with heavy police presence

Police-caution-tape

GettyImages

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Tucson Police have made an arrest after a standoff with a man on Wednesday.

The area near Drachman and Oracle is back open after police took in a suspect without incident around 11:30 Wednesday night.

Police were called to the scene for reports of a man with a shotgun.

According to residents of the Gateway Apartment building the man barricaded himself inside of his fourth floor apartment after receiving bad news.

Residents say the man started throwing items from the fourth floor at workers below.

SWAT arrived around 7:00 p.m. with a sniper and drone to help deescalate the situation.  

At least 20 police vehicles were on the scene.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest.

