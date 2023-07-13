Suspect arrested after 7 homes vandalized

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - After seven homes were vandalized in a northwest Tucson neighborhood, a suspect has been arrested.
Neighbors are now feeling some relief after discovering hateful and racist messages spray-painted on a car and other properties.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department tells News 4 Tucson that the teen was arrested for aggravated criminal damage and four counts of criminal damage. Neighbors say the juvenile lives in the area.
As of right now, the suspect has not been charged with a hate crime, and that is something the people who live here aren't happy about.
Racial and gay slurs were spray-painted on this Mercedes, along with driveways, trash cans, and more. For safety reasons, neighbors have asked to remain anonymous.
"The intent of this person and me being a black woman, their intent was known. I'm extremely surprised they aren't classifying it as such, and I hope in the future it is reconsidered as such."
Neighbors also said the person responsible shot a pellet gun at a home window, breaking it, along with spray-painting the n-word on this mailbox.
Some living in the area are outraged that this type of vandalism is not considered a hate crime. They said, "I do think that it's an incredibly hateful crime no matter the skin color of whose driveway you put it in. That equals a hate crime."
"I had heard hate crimes are federal crimes, and I hope that the federal government gets involved. We just don't want this kind of hate in Tucson."
The FBI is investigating this case. Neighbors said they are frightened and fear the suspect will retaliate.
They also said they have been dealing with similar incidents like this since last year.
