Suspect arrested after 7 homes vandalized

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO
11 PM MST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
112 expected. Near record high temperatures, combined with
elevated overnight lows and a bit more humidity will bring
about the dangerously hot conditions this weekend into the
early part of next week.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper
Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South
Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County, Upper San Pedro
River Valley, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet and Upper
Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From Saturday through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High pressure will move overhead which will
act to suppress the showers and thunderstorms somewhat this
weekend allowing for a return of the very hot temperatures.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Suspect arrested after 7 homes vandalized

Vandalism

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - After seven homes were vandalized in a northwest Tucson neighborhood, a suspect has been arrested.

Neighbors are now feeling some relief after discovering hateful and racist messages spray-painted on a car and other properties.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department tells News 4 Tucson that the teen was arrested for aggravated criminal damage and four counts of criminal damage. Neighbors say the juvenile lives in the area.

As of right now, the suspect has not been charged with a hate crime, and that is something the people who live here aren't happy about.

Racial and gay slurs were spray-painted on this Mercedes, along with driveways, trash cans, and more. For safety reasons, neighbors have asked to remain anonymous.

"The intent of this person and me being a black woman, their intent was known. I'm extremely surprised they aren't classifying it as such, and I hope in the future it is reconsidered as such."

Neighbors also said the person responsible shot a pellet gun at a home window, breaking it, along with spray-painting the n-word on this mailbox.

Some living in the area are outraged that this type of vandalism is not considered a hate crime. They said, "I do think that it's an incredibly hateful crime no matter the skin color of whose driveway you put it in. That equals a hate crime."

"I had heard hate crimes are federal crimes, and I hope that the federal government gets involved. We just don't want this kind of hate in Tucson."

The FBI is investigating this case. Neighbors said they are frightened and fear the suspect will retaliate.

They also said they have been dealing with similar incidents like this since last year.

