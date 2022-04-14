Suspect accused of injuring Phoenix officer in shooting at large

PHOENIX (KPNX) — The Phoenix Police Department is searching for the driver of a Prius who was involved in a police shooting that left a female officer injured Thursday morning, officers said.
The suspect has been identified as 35-year-old Nicholas Cody Cowan last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts with tattoos on his neck and possibly bleeding, the department said. He was last seen near the area of 3rd Avenue and Greenway Road.
NEW INFORMATION: Here is a new photo of the suspect from today. It is confirmed he was wearing the clothing in these picture. Do NOT approach. Call 911 if you see him. https://t.co/Mcnp3yc1OW pic.twitter.com/cGk8x4OPVj— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) April 14, 2022
The light blue Prius the suspect was driving has been found, officers said. The shooting happened near Loop 101 by the intersection of Cave Creek and Beardsley roads.
Officers originally arrived to the scene to reports of a domestic violence situation, where a woman asked to meet police at a gas station because she was afraid of a confrontation, department Chief Jeri Williams said.
Watch the full Phoenix Police Department press conference here:
The suspect reportedly drove into the parking lot of the gas station while police were talking to the woman and opened fire, officers said. At least one officer was hit by gunfire in the shooting while another officer returned gunfire while the suspect drove away.
The injured officer, a 24-year veteran of the department, was transported to a local hospital, police said.
Anyone with information on the driver is asked not to approach and call 911, the department said.
The vehicle has been LOCATED. The suspect is OUTSTANDING. He is described as a white male, 35yo, 6'4’’, 250lbs., black hat, white tshirt, black shorts, tattoos on his neck, possibly bleeding. If you see him CALL 911. Do NOT approach. Last scene in the area of 3rd Ave/Greenway Rd. https://t.co/Mcnp3yc1OW pic.twitter.com/l0ZPaOtYIu— Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) April 14, 2022