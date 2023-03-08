SUSD and Pima JTED break ground for future medical professionals on Wednesday

TUCSON (KVOA) - Sunnyside Unified School District and Pima JTED will break ground on the future location of the Medical & Health Careers Building at Desert View High School on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

The program gives students real-world experiences to better prepare them for continued education and direct employment in the medical field.

SUSD says This program includes but is not limited to instruction in basic nutrition, home sanitation, infection control, first aid, taking vital signs, emergency recognition, and referral, geriatric care, and legal and ethical responsibilities.

The building will provide a lab space and a staged home so that students can perform real-world scenarios. It is set to be completed in January 2024.

Students that complete the two-year program will graduate with a Home Health Aide certification at no cost to SUSD students.