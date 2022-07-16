Susac set to be Cats latest top pick

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Daniel Susac's time has arrived.
The Arizona Wildcats catcher is expected Sunday to become the program's 18th player to be selected in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft.
Susac played just two seasons at UA but is eligible for the draft because he will turn 21 (May 2023) prior to the next draft. Being a draft eligible sophomore gives him the leverage to return to school if he doesn't receive a contract offer to his liking but that rarely happens, especially with a player projected to be picked in the first round.
The 6'4 catcher finished his career as a two-time unanimous All-American for Arizona. He sat out just one game at UA where he hit .351 with 12 home runs and 60-plus RBI in both seasons.
Susac played both baseball and football in high school in Sacramento. He was the No. 7 ranked catcher in the country by Perfect Game despite his senior being cut short due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. He did play his senior football season in 2019 where he threw for 1,685 yards and 23 touchdowns with just four interceptions.
