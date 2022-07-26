Survey shows most parents are hesitant to get child vaccinated against COVID-19

Most parents of young children are reluctant to have them vaccinated against COVID-19.
That is according to a new survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
It was conducted online and by telephone from June 7th through the 17th among a nationally representative sample of over 1800 adults, which included an oversample of 471 parents with a child under the age of five.
According to the survey, 43% of parents with children in that age group say they will "definitely not" get their child vaccinated, 53% believe the vaccine is a greater risk than the actual virus for their child.
Only seven percent of those parents say they have already gotten their child vaccinated, another 10% say they want to get them vaccinated as soon as possible, while 27% want to "wait and see" how it works in other young children.