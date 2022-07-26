 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Southeast Arizona, including the following
areas, Baboquivari Mountains, Catalina and Rincon Mountains,
Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon and Mule and Huachuca and Santa Rita
Mountains, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet, Galiuro and
Pinaleno Mountains, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal
County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson Metro Area, Upper Gila River
Valley, Upper San Pedro River Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Western Pima County and White Mountains of
Graham and Greenlee Counties.

* WHEN...Through late Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Low-water crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A wet period will continue through this week. Excessive
rainfall and runoff problems will be of particular concern
through late Tuesday night.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Survey shows most parents are hesitant to get child vaccinated against COVID-19

Children COVID Vaccine

Most parents of young children are reluctant to have them vaccinated against COVID-19.

That is according to a new survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

It was conducted online and by telephone from June 7th through the 17th among a nationally representative sample of over 1800 adults, which included an oversample of 471 parents with a child under the age of five.

According to the survey, 43% of parents with children in that age group say they will "definitely not" get their child vaccinated, 53% believe the vaccine is a greater risk than the actual virus for their child.

Only seven percent of those parents say they have already gotten their child vaccinated, another 10% say they want to get them vaccinated as soon as possible, while 27% want to "wait and see" how it works in other young children.