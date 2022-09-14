Survey shows Americans are losing sleep over world events

More and more Americans are losing sleep due to concerns about the state of the world.
A national survey of more than 2,000 participants finds that the changes over the past few years are keeping Americans awake at night.
Nearly one in five respondents say they struggle to fall asleep because they are too worried about the state of the world.
The global pandemic, political division and two years of turbulent events were among some of the reasons that Americans are finding it hard to sleep.
The survey also found that Americans try to alleviate sleep issues using bad habits, especially when it comes to screen time.
Half say they use their phones right before bedtime, and 37% fall asleep with their television sets on.