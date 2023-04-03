 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY
AND LOW FUEL MOISTURES FOR OLDER FUELS...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 151, 152 and southeast
portions of zone 150. This includes elevations below 5500 feet
from eastern Pinal and Pima counties eastward to the New
Mexico line.

* TIMING...11 AM MST this morning until 8 PM MST this evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 20-foot winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 50
mph. Isolated higher gusts possible.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 11 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
11 PM MST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
Higher gusts in the mountains.

* WHERE...For all of Southeast Arizona.

* WHEN...From 2 PM to 11 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Areas of blowing dust could reduce visibility for
motorists.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Supreme Court won't review conviction of Louisiana man sentenced to death for role in prison escape

  • Updated
  • 0
Supreme Court won't review conviction of Louisiana man sentenced to death for role in prison escape

The Supreme Court justices declined on Monday to take up the appeal filed by the inmate, David Brown.

 Emily Elconin/Reuters

The Supreme Court will let stand the conviction of a Louisiana inmate who was convicted of murder and sentenced to death for his role in an attempted prison escape involving five other inmates.

The justices declined on Monday to take up the appeal filed by the inmate, David Brown.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, joined by her liberal colleagues Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor, dissented from the court's 6-3 decision not to hear the case.

Louisiana asked the court to reject Brown's position, emphasizing the grisly nature of the murder of Captain David Knapps, who was bludgeoned to death in the restroom of the Louisiana State Penitentiary during the attempted escape in 1999. According to court documents, the inmates "planned to detain certain corrections officers who they believed were unlikely to fight back, take their uniforms, dress as the officers, and then leave the prison in the officers' uniforms."

Brown had argued that he was part of the escape -- but not the murder -- of the corrections officer and said the state suppressed evidence that would have helped him. Lawyers for Brown said a co-defendant confessed that he and another inmate committed the murder.

Brown had asked the high court to take up the case to examine whether the state violated Brady v. Maryland, a 1963 Supreme Court decision that established that the prosecution must turn over all evidence that could exonerate a defendant.

"We have repeatedly reversed lower courts -- and Louisiana courts, in particular -- for similar refusals to enforce the Fourteenth Amendment's mandate that favorable and material evidence in the government's possession be disclosed to the defense before trial," Jackson wrote in dissent.

In the case at hand, the Louisiana Supreme Court said that the failure to disclose the confession did not violate Brady because the other inmate who confessed never said that Brown was not present.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

