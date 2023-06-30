 Skip to main content
Supreme Court Strikes Down Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan. What's Next for Borrowers?

  • Updated
  • 0
Arizona
Adobe Stock/FILE

TUCSON, ARIZ. (KVOA)- The U.S. Supreme Court has struck down President Biden's plan to discharge some or all federal student loan debt for millions of Americans.

In a 6-3 decision, the high court ruled that the Biden Administration did not have authority under a 2003 federal law to forgive hundreds of billions of dollars of student debt. 

This decision comes a few months before student loan payments are set to resume. Now, millions of Americans are left with debt and wondering what's next?

"We already have an inflation, people are already having a hard time budgeting, if a huge part of their income is going to

student debt," said University of Arizona graduate Ryan Newman. 

Up to $20,000 of debt for anyone who received a Pell Grant to attend college would have been cancelled and $10,000 for remaining

borrowers. Since payment pause extensions are banned under a law passed earlier this month, interest on federal student loans will accrue on September 1st, and borrowers are expected to resume payments in October. Choosing not to pay off your loans could result in major consequences later on said student loan experts.

"You can have your wages garnished and you can have your social security garnished," Michael Kitchen with Lending Tree said. 

Student loan experts recommend borrowers reach out to their student loan servicer as soon as possible because many will offer programs making it easier to pay off your debt.

"They will set your monthly bill at hopefully an affordable percentage of your disposable income that you won't have to struggle with it," Kitchen explained. "Some will forgive whatever is left of your student loan balance after a given period of time."

Moving forward, President Biden is expecting to launch a temporary 12-month repayment program that will remove the threat of default or having your credit harmed if you miss payments. Still no date when that will be available to borrowers. 

