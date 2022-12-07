Supreme Court hears arguments on fringe election theory

TUCSON (KVOA) - It's been called the Supreme Court case that could upend elections. Wednesday, the nation's highest court heard arguments in Moore v. Harper.
The North Carolina state legislature claims state constitutions and state courts have little to no authority regarding how state legislatures run congressional elections.
The case hinges on the until recently fringe "independent state legislature" theory. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, the doctrine is "a reading of the Constitution that holds that the only entity in a state that can make rules for federal elections is the state legislature. The theory could render governors, state courts, and even state constitutions powerless to prevent abuses when it comes to federal elections."
But Jason Snead, Executive Director of the Honest Elections Project said the alarm over the case is inflated.
"A lot of the threat of the hyperbole around this case as being a threat to democracy, potentially a catastrophic threat to democracy. I think that rhetoric is entirely overblown," Snead said.
"The theory is that whether or not they are abiding by the Arizona Constitution would be up to the legislators themselves, not to the state courts to determine whether or not the legislators are complying with the constitution. They would be their own judge and jury," Election attorney, Spencer Scharff, said.
The Brennan Center said a ruling in favor of the Independent State Legislature Doctrine could potentially nullify state constitutional provisions regarding federal elections.
"One of the major concerns is if the court were to find in favor of the petitioners and say the legislature according to the U.S. Constitution has an absolute rule, absolute power unreviewable by state courts, in deciding how congressional, federal congressional elections are run, then that could impact how the Arizona Redistricting Commission operates," Scharff said.
Critics say ballot initiatives that created independent redistricting commissions in Arizona and other states could be invalidated.
It could also impact ballot initiatives which address voting rights.
Arizona is one of eight states which use commissions for congressional redistricting and one of 14 states that use commissions for legislative redistricting. In 2000, Arizona voters passed Proposition 106 to address the issue of gerrymandering. That created the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission (AIRC).
"This is only about federal elections, not state elections, so the districting commission would still have a role in deciding how the district lines are made up for the state legislature in Arizona," Scharff said.
But Snead says, he doesn't see this as an attack on independent redistricting commissions.
"I see this as push-back against the persistent misuse of the courts by partisan lawyers to rewrite election laws, particularly in the heat of an election, for partisan gain," Snead said.
Even if the judges issue a very narrow ruling, many voting rights groups worry about the fallout.
"It's a pretty expansive theory which is why it's really been on the fringes for quite a while and not really accepted and I think the concern is if it were to be accepted even in a partial form it could really undo a lot of checks that are in place especially as it relates to the administration of federal elections," Scharff said.
Congress has a Constitutional mandate to write federal elections laws and that could pre-empt action from state legislators, even if the court sides in favor of the Independent Legislature Doctrine.