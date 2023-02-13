Super Bowl winning team holds news conference Monday morning

KVOA (PHOENIX) - The Super Bowl winning Kansas City Chiefs held a news conference Monday morning after they took home the Lombardi trophy in a thrilling game in Glendale.
The Chiefs head coach and Super Bowl MVP, Patrick Mahomes, led the press conference as they continue to celebrate their big win.
“This morning we celebrate obviously the wonderful job that Arizona did. Extraordinary effort across this great valley,” said the CEO of the NFL, Roger Goodell.
The Arizona Super Bowl Committee gave thanks to the community and the hundreds of thousands of fans that made this year's Super Bowl so successful.
“What a game obviously yesterday. It doesn't get any better than that experience. And what a week we've had here in Arizona,” said Jay Parry with the Host Committee. “Hosting the Super Bowl is a team effort, and it takes a village.”
The Arizona Super Bowl Committee stood with Governor Katie Hobbs as they passed the ball over to the Las Vegas committee for Super Bowl 58.
In addition to recognizing the future of the Super Bowl, the press conference took a moment to congratulate Patrick Mahomes as he takes home another MVP win.
“Beyond the accomplishments on the field, he's one of those great young men that you're so proud of. The things he does off the field even exceed the amazing things he does on the field,” said Goodell.
And while the money was on the Philadelphia Eagles, Mahomes says he didn't let that defeat him.
“All you can do is prove it on the football field. I'm not a guy that's gonna respond and say stuff back to the people on social media. I'm just gonna go out there and prove it on the football field,” said Mahomes.
Mahomes was joined by Coach Andy Reids, who also expressed gratitude for his team as he soaks in another win.
“It’s a great group of young guys and they're smart,” said Reids. "And I enjoy being around them."