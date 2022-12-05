Sunshine returns!

After a foggy start to the morning, expect sunshine with temperatures climbing into the 60s and low 70s this afternoon thanks to the mild start this morning.
A system passing by to the north of us will bring a breeze and cooler temperatures starting tomorrow. Gusts will range between 20 and 30 mph with highs dropping into the upper 60s. By Wednesday afternoon, highs will only warm into the 50s and low 60s with a chance for showers to the north and east of Tucson. Most areas dry out by Thursday but temperatures will stay in the 50s and 60s the rest of the week and through this upcoming weekend.
- Today: Sunny and comfortable. High: 71°
- Tonight: Clear and colder. Low: 48°
- Tomorrow: Sunny, cooler and breezy. High: 70°