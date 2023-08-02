 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 8 PM MST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 104 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal
County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 8 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Sunnyside Unified School District heads back to class

By Zachary Jackson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Another group of kids head back to school Wednesday. Sunnyside Unified School District has its first day of class across the district.

News 4 Tucson spoke with the principal at Sunnyside High School about preparing for the first day. She said in order to have great students, you need a great staff.

"We're not looking for just anybody. We're looking for individuals who really want to impact our students and believe in what our students can do," said Principal Stephanie Ponce.

That is the criteria for an A+ teacher in the grade book of Sunnyside High School's principal.

There are 21 schools in the district with more than 14,000 hundred students and about 1,900 hundred staff members.

Sunnyside High School is starting the year off with a full staff. This is something the principal says is crucial to their student's success and directly reflects the environment on her campus.

"People want to be here, people want to teach our kids and want to be with our kids," said Ponce. "But more so how hard leadership is working, how hard our staff is working, how hard district is working to bring dynamic people in here."

Vail Unified students are already back in class, and Thursday, three more school districts start - including the largest school district in Tucson.

