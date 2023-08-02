Sunnyside Unified School District heads back to class

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Another group of kids head back to school Wednesday. Sunnyside Unified School District has its first day of class across the district.
News 4 Tucson spoke with the principal at Sunnyside High School about preparing for the first day. She said in order to have great students, you need a great staff.
"We're not looking for just anybody. We're looking for individuals who really want to impact our students and believe in what our students can do," said Principal Stephanie Ponce.
That is the criteria for an A+ teacher in the grade book of Sunnyside High School's principal.
There are 21 schools in the district with more than 14,000 hundred students and about 1,900 hundred staff members.
Sunnyside High School is starting the year off with a full staff. This is something the principal says is crucial to their student's success and directly reflects the environment on her campus.
"People want to be here, people want to teach our kids and want to be with our kids," said Ponce. "But more so how hard leadership is working, how hard our staff is working, how hard district is working to bring dynamic people in here."
Vail Unified students are already back in class, and Thursday, three more school districts start - including the largest school district in Tucson.
