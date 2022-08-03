Sunnyside School District implements new safety changes as classes start

TUCSON (KVOA) — It’s going to be a busy day in the Sunnyside School District as students head back to the classroom Wednesday morning.
Safety is taking top priority this school year in the Sunnyside District and at Apollo Middle School, knowing who is on campus at all times is crucial.
One big change administrators' hope will help? A new dress code.
"We have to know who's on our campus and we have to know who they are," said Thad Dugan. Dugan is the principal at Apollo Middle School. He says to prioritize safety, a few changes will be made this year.
"This year we've made some changes to our policies regarding the uniform, just so we can make sure we can identify anyone that is on campus," said Dugan.
To help identify students, Dugan will be enforcing a policy banning hooded sweatshirts.
"They wear their hoods, and they cover them and pull them completely tight. It's really difficult to identify who kids are," he said.
Teachers at Apollo Middle School are in support of this new dress code.
"It helps us identify them and know who they are because it's really hard. Especially when they were wearing masks, we couldn't see them," said Ruth Heaton.
Eighth-grade teacher Ruth Heaton hopes this change makes for a safer environment for staff, parents, and most importantly, students.
"This should be a safe space for them, and it is a safe space for them," said Heaton. "So we're gonna do our best to make them feel that way."
Principal Dugan says besides the new dress code, Apollo Middle School has many other practices in place to keep the campus secure - including keeping the gates locked and making sure every visitor enters through the front office to check in.
All middle schools in the Sunnyside District have a uniform policy. However, they may vary by school. Make sure to check in with your specific school for the required dress code.