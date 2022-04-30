 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH
SUNDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY, STRONG WINDS, AND VERY HIGH FIRE
DANGER RATINGS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, 153, AND
154...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through Sunday
evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 150, 151, 152, 153, and 154.

* TIMING...Late Sunday morning through Sunday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph gusting 25 to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...5 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Heed local restrictions. Avoid parking on grassy areas and check
for dragging tow chains. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

&&

Sunny & warm in store for Saturday

Fire Weather Watch

TUCSON (KVOA) — Lots of sunshine and warm temperatures are in store for your Saturday!

A few systems will pass by to the north Sunday and into early next week and that will bring the breeze. Unfortunately, all of the moisture will stay well to the north of us and fire danger will remain the biggest concern.

Sunday is looking like the breeziest day so if you have any outdoor plans, keep that in mind.

