Sunny & warm in store for Saturday

TUCSON (KVOA) — Lots of sunshine and warm temperatures are in store for your Saturday!
Winds will be lighter today before picking back up on Sunday. Expect wind speeds around 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts between 25 and 35 mph.
Because of gusty winds, high temperatures and low humidity, the National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for southern Arizona from Sunday morning to Sunday evening.
A few systems will pass by to the north Sunday and into early next week and that will bring the breeze. Unfortunately, all of the moisture will stay well to the north of us and fire danger will remain the biggest concern.
Sunday is looking like the breeziest day so if you have any outdoor plans, keep that in mind.