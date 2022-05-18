Sun Tran releases summer schedules for transportation services

TUCSON (KVOA) - Sun Tran has updated its summer schedule for its buses.
Summer bus schedules start Sunday, May 29.
Minor time changes will go into effect for 12 regular Sun Tran routes and two Sun Express routes:
1, 2, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 23, 25, 26, 27, 29, 101X, 110X
Ride guides with the modified schedules will be available at a transit center or onboard any Sun Tran bus.
You can contact customer service to request an emailed or mailed copy of your route schedules
Customer Service Representatives are available weekdays from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on weekends from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling (520) 792-9222 or 628-1565 for TDD.
You can view the schedule here.
You can visit Sun Tran's website by clicking here.