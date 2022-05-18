 Skip to main content
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND A VERY HIGH
TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER INDEX FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 151, 152, 153,
154, AND MOST OF 150...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather
Watch, which is in effect from Friday morning through Friday
evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...The eastern two thirds of fire weather zone 150
and all of fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...7 to 12 percent valleys and 10 to 17 percent
mountains.

* IMPACTS...Due to these weather conditions and the extreme dryness
of the fuels, any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the
potential to spread rapidly and resist control efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast
Arizona.

Sun Tran releases summer schedules for transportation services

  Updated
  • 0
Sun Tran
By Denelle Confair

TUCSON (KVOA) - Sun Tran has updated its summer schedule for its buses.

Summer bus schedules start Sunday, May 29.

Minor time changes will go into effect for 12 regular Sun Tran routes and two Sun Express routes:

1, 2, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 23, 25, 26, 27, 29, 101X, 110X

Ride guides with the modified schedules will be available at a transit center or onboard any Sun Tran bus.

You can contact customer service to request an emailed or mailed copy of your route schedules

Customer Service Representatives are available weekdays from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on weekends from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by calling (520) 792-9222 or 628-1565 for TDD.

You can view the schedule here.

You can visit Sun Tran's website by clicking here.

Have a news tip or want to report an error or typo? Email Micheal at mromero@kvoa.com.

