Sun Tran is hosting a series of open houses

TUCSON (KVOA) — A series of open house events will be hosted by Sun Tran in order for the public to learn and provide feedback on transit policies and fares.
The meeting will be this Thursday, July 14 at 5:30p.m. at the Ward 1 Council Office, 940 W. Alameda Avenue, and a virtual meeting will be held on July 21st .
The open house events will be held tomorrow July 13 at the Miller Golf Links Library at 5 p.m. , 9460 E. Golf Links Rd., July 18 at the Quince Douglas Library at 1 p.m., 1585 E. 36th St., July 19 at the Pascua Yaqui Health Center at Noon, 7474 S. Camino de Oeste and July 20th at the Joel D. Valdez Library at 12:30 p.m., 101 N. Stone Ave.