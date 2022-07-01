Sun Tran bus involved in collision on east side

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Central Arizona, including the following counties, Pima and Pinal. * WHEN...Until 600 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 253 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following streams and drainages... Bird Canyon, Big Wash, Sabino Creek, Sutherland Wash, Rillito River, Canada del Oro, Stratton Wash, Chalk Creek, Alder Wash, Chirreon Wash, Gibb Wash and Esperero Wash. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Catalina, Oro Valley, Oracle, Saddlebrooke, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Catalina State Park, Campo Bonito and Biosphere 2. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. &&