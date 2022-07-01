Sun Tran bus involved in collision on east side

TUCSON (KVOA) — A crash involving a Sun Tran bus has prompted traffic delays on the east side Friday afternoon.
According to News 4 Tucson crews at the scene, the collision occurred near Fifth Street and Wilmot Road.
The crews at the scene said the bus was involved in a collision when it turned south on Wilmot Road.
Tucson Police Department has not yet released details surrounding the crash.
Vehicular accident at 5th Street/ Wilmot. TPD is on the scene. Details today on @KVOA #news4tucson pic.twitter.com/Z0N1C2tEMz— Edgar Ybarra (@Edgar_Cameraman) July 1, 2022
Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time.
Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.