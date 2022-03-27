Sun Devils seize control of Cup Series race

TUCSON (KVOA) -- A win, a loss and a split. That was the status of the Territorial Cup Series showdowns this weekend between the Wildcats and Sun Devils in Tucson.
UA Men's Tennis beat the ASU 6-1. Arizona Beach Volleyball knocked off the Sun Devils 3-2 at the Pac-12 South Invitational however the Wildcats were swept on the softball diamond by Arizona State.
SOFTBALL
There's no where to go but up for No. 14 Arizona Softball.
The Wildcats are sitting in a very unfamiliar place after a second straight Pac-12 losing sweep, the latest which came at the hands of the rival Arizona State Sun Devils.
No. 20 ASU belted eight home runs this weekend at Hillenbrand Stadium, including one from Jazmyn Rollin that featured a gigantic bat flip and one from Salpointe Catholic state champion Yannira Acuna. All this on their way to out scoring UA 28-2.
.@schssoftball_ Class of 2018 grad @yanniraacuna went 6 for 8 with three doubles, six runs and four RBIs in ASU’s sweep of Arizona at Hillenbrand this weekend. She knows a few of Arizona’s players well from their Tucson backgrounds. She went to middle school with Izzy Pacho. pic.twitter.com/C2uLi5XOSq— Javier Morales (@JavierJMorales) March 27, 2022
The Sun Devils won 9-2, 11-0 and 8-0. The last two victories came via run-rule and Sunday's win featured a five-inning perfect game by one-time Wildcat Marissa Schuld. The Phoenix-native departed Tucson in 2020 after two seasons to return to play for the home school in the valley.
It was ASU's first sweep of the Wildcats in Tucson since 2011. UA is 0-6 to start the Pac-12 for the first time in program history and the Wildcats have been no-hit now in two of those six losses.
This is also just the second time in program history that Arizona has lost six straight games in conference play.
It oh guess who's coming to dinner next? No. 9 Washington visits Hillenbrand Stadium this coming weekend.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
The Wildcats eeked out a victory over the Sun Devils Sunday avenging a 3-2 defeat earlier this season at the ASU Tri-Match.
It was UA's 15th all-time win over in-state rival ASU (10-12). The Wildcats (11-5) finish the weekend 3-1, also beating California and Washington while losing to No. 1 UCLA (5-0).
Pairs Sarah Blacker/Maja Kaiser and Safar/Gedikoglu were able to clinch two of Arizona's three points in just two sets. Blacker/Kaiser went 23-21, 26-24 while Safar/Gedikoglu went 24-22, 21-13. The Cat's third point came on court one where Alex Parkhurst and Alana Rennie fought a hard three set battle. After falling in the first the pair came back to win sets two and three 21-17, 15-12.
MEN'S TENNIS
The No. 19 Wildcats won the Territorial Cup Series point for a second consecutive year.
The Cats started off strong after winning the doubles point. Jared Horwood and Colton Smith defeated Murphy Cassone and Jacob Bullard 6-2, and it was Jonas Ziverts and Herman Hoeyeraal who clinched the doubles point with their 6-3 win over Fabien Salle and Max McKennon.
Arizona dominated in singles play and all fives singles points were won in straight sets. No. 80 Hoeyeraal took the first point in singles after his well-served 6-2, 6-3 win against Jacob Bullard. Arizona's own Carlos Hassey grabbed the second singles point against Spencer Brachman winning 6-3 in the first set and shutting out his opponent 6-0 in the final set.
Freshman No. 103 Smith completed the match to 4-0 after two solid 6-4 sets against Max McKennon. No. 71 Ziverts defeated No. 87 Salle in straight sets winning a second-set tiebreak to prevent the decisive third set. The last point for the Wildcats came from Nick Lagaev who defeated George Stoupe 7-6(7-5), 6-2.
The Wildcats are back in action next weekend to host another two Pac-12 teams: No. 13 Stanford on Friday, April 1 at 2:30 p.m., and No. 27 California on Sunday, April 3 at noon.
SERIES
Arizona State currently leads the Territorial Cup Series 9-6 with six points remaining.
Sun Devils
- Women's Cross Country
- Men's Cross Country
- Football
- Gymnastics
- Men's Swimming and Diving
- Women's Indoor Track and Field
- Men's Indoor Track and Field
- Softball
Wildcats
- Volleyball
- Soccer
- Men's Basketball
- Women's Swimming and Diving
- Men's Tennis
Splits
- Women's Basketball
- Beach Volleyball
Here are News 4 Tucson's projections for the remaining points in the series:
- Women's Tennis: UA
- Women's Golf: ASU
- Baseball: UA
- Men's Golf: ASU
- Men's Outdoor Track and Field: UA
- Women's Outdoor Track and Field: ASU
N4T Sports projected final: ASU 12, UA 9.
Arizona Athletics contributed to this story.