Summit brings together seven mayors from both sides of border

TUCSON (KVOA) — Four mayors from Southern Arizona, three from Mexico came together for a conversation Thursday afternoon in Tucson focusing on some of the most pressing issues facing our communities.
"What it means more than anything, what I take from it is economic development," Nogales, AZ Mayor Arturo Garino said. "What Mexico can offer Arizona and what Arizona can offer Mexico."
Garino joined six fellow mayors on stage at the Tucson Music Hall, for a conversation about how to strengthen economic development, trade and tourism between Arizona and Mexico.
Garino knows open communication across the region is key.
"First of all the friendship, we need to get that friendship and we need to come back to the days before the pandemic," Garino said. "Mainly businesses north of here to look at Nogales, Ariz. put their businesses there, start some communication, binational relations with Mexico so we can improve the quality of life for people in Nogales, Ariz."
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said the city recently hired an international trade coordinator to focus on fostering development beyond the border.
"Tucson and this region is a natural point for Mexican businesses to do business as a jumping point with the rest of the country and to Canada," Romero said.