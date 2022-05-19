 Skip to main content
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM MST FRIDAY FOR
STRONG GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND A VERY HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE
DANGER RATING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, 153, AND
154...

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM MST Friday.

* AFFECTED AREA...The eastern two thirds of fire weather zone 150
and all of fire weather zones 151, 152, 153 and 154.

* TIMING...From Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 45 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 14 percent valleys and 10 to 17
percent mountains.

* IMPACTS...Due to these weather conditions and the extreme
dryness of the fuels, any fires that develop or are ongoing
will have the potential to spread rapidly and resist control
efforts.

* FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit
weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now...or are expected to develop. A
combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and dry
vegetation will create the potential for rapid and erratic fire
growth.

Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the
field of the Red Flag Warning for portions of Southeast Arizona.

&&

Summit brings together seven mayors from both sides of border

TUCSON (KVOA) — Four mayors from Southern Arizona, three from Mexico came together for a conversation Thursday afternoon in Tucson focusing on some of the most pressing issues facing our communities.

"What it means more than anything, what I take from it is economic development," Nogales, AZ Mayor Arturo Garino said. "What Mexico can offer Arizona and what Arizona can offer Mexico."

Garino joined six fellow mayors on stage at the Tucson Music Hall, for a conversation about how to strengthen economic development, trade and tourism between Arizona and Mexico.

Garino knows open communication across the region is key.

"First of all the friendship, we need to get that friendship and we need to come back to the days before the pandemic," Garino said. "Mainly businesses north of here to look at Nogales, Ariz. put their businesses there, start some communication, binational relations with Mexico so we can improve the quality of life for people in Nogales, Ariz."

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said the city recently hired an international trade coordinator to focus on fostering development beyond the border.

"Tucson and this region is a natural point for Mexican businesses to do business as a jumping point with the rest of the country and to Canada," Romero said.

Have a news tip or would like to report a typo? Email Anthony Victor Reyes at areyes@kvoa.com.

