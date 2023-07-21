Summer time means convention time in the United States

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - San Diego Comic-Con is happening right now which is a great reminder to buy your tickets to this year's Tucson Comic-Con.
This year's Tucson Comic-Con will run from September 1-3 at the Tucson Convention Center.
Each year the convention hosts costume contests, guest appearances and special panels across the entire Labor Day weekend.
So far, this year's guests include Michael Biehn, Kevin Grevioux, Val Hochberg Chandler Riggs, and more to come.
Stay with News 4 Tucson for all of the newest announcements for the convention.
Tickets are available here.
SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE