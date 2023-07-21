 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 108 to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Summer break comes to an end for Cienega High School

  • Updated
  • 0
Vail_unified_school_district

VAIL, Ariz. (KVOA) - It may feel like summer just started, but for one district it’s already coming to an end.

Friday morning, high schoolers in the Vail Unified School District are waking up for their first day of class.

At Cienega High School, they welcome students back with a first-day tradition. As students arrive at the school, they will get to walk down a long red carpet lined with teachers and staff.

The jump from middle school to high school can be very overwhelming, and Cienega High School is the largest school in the district.

With all the new students walking onto campus Friday, the principal at Cienega wants to make sure every single one of them - from freshmen to seniors - feels welcomed and excited for the first day.

“Positivity is contagious,” said Cienega High School principal Kim Middleton. “And whenever our freshman walk onto campus the first day, and see the upperclassman walking the red carpet and hugging teachers that they had the year before, or high-fiving a staff member that they have a strong connection with - immediately our freshmen feel settled. And they realize that this is a place, filled with people who genuinely care about their success.”

The K through 8 schools in the Vail School District started on Monday, so now all students in the district are back in class.

SIGN UP: Sign Up For Our Email Alerts
APPS: Download Our News App
WATCH LIVE: Watch News 4 Tucson LIVE