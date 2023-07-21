Summer break comes to an end for Cienega High School

VAIL, Ariz. (KVOA) - It may feel like summer just started, but for one district it’s already coming to an end.
Friday morning, high schoolers in the Vail Unified School District are waking up for their first day of class.
At Cienega High School, they welcome students back with a first-day tradition. As students arrive at the school, they will get to walk down a long red carpet lined with teachers and staff.
The jump from middle school to high school can be very overwhelming, and Cienega High School is the largest school in the district.
With all the new students walking onto campus Friday, the principal at Cienega wants to make sure every single one of them - from freshmen to seniors - feels welcomed and excited for the first day.
“Positivity is contagious,” said Cienega High School principal Kim Middleton. “And whenever our freshman walk onto campus the first day, and see the upperclassman walking the red carpet and hugging teachers that they had the year before, or high-fiving a staff member that they have a strong connection with - immediately our freshmen feel settled. And they realize that this is a place, filled with people who genuinely care about their success.”
The K through 8 schools in the Vail School District started on Monday, so now all students in the district are back in class.
