...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 106 to 114 expected.

* WHERE...Western Pima County, Tohono O'odham Nation, Tucson
Metro Area, South Central Pinal County, Southeast Pinal County
and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Sugar Skulls struggle early, fall to Bay Area Panthers in first round of playoffs

  • Updated
  • 0
Tucson Sugar Skulls vs. Knight Hawks

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Sugar Skulls were 0-2 in the postseason coming into Sunday's first round playoff game against the Bay Area Panthers.

The game was a chance for Tucson to finally earn that elusive playoff win. However, the Skulls struggled early, which came back to haunt them. Tucson fell to the Bay Area 46-34. The Sugar Skulls are now 0-3 in the postseason.

After going 0-2 in their first two playoff games, the Sugar Skulls had a chance to finally earn that elusive postseason win. However, Tucson fell to the Bay Area Panthers 46-34.

Things went wrong on the Sugar Skulls' opening drive. Quarterback Ramone Atkins fumbled the ball on the Panthers' two-yard line. Bay Area Defensive Lineman Tevaughn Grant scooped it up and scored to take a 7-0 lead. The Panthers scored two more touchdowns to lead 22-0 after the first quarter. 

In the second quarter, Atkins made up for his fumble by scoring a pair of rushing touchdowns. The Sugar Skulls trailed 22-13 at the half. 

Tucson made things interesting in the fourth quarter. Atkins connected with wide receiver Carrington Thompson for a four-yard touchdown. Thompson's third touchdown catch of the day gave the Skulls a glimmer of hope, trailing by just five with four minutes to play. However, that feeling was short lived. The Panthers scored again to put the game out of reach. 

Sugar Skulls Playoff Prep

With the 46-34 loss, the Sugar Skulls finish the season 9-7 overall.

