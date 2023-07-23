Sugar Skulls struggle early, fall to Bay Area Panthers in first round of playoffs

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Sugar Skulls were 0-2 in the postseason coming into Sunday's first round playoff game against the Bay Area Panthers.
The game was a chance for Tucson to finally earn that elusive playoff win. However, the Skulls struggled early, which came back to haunt them. Tucson fell to the Bay Area 46-34. The Sugar Skulls are now 0-3 in the postseason.
Things went wrong on the Sugar Skulls' opening drive. Quarterback Ramone Atkins fumbled the ball on the Panthers' two-yard line. Bay Area Defensive Lineman Tevaughn Grant scooped it up and scored to take a 7-0 lead. The Panthers scored two more touchdowns to lead 22-0 after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Atkins made up for his fumble by scoring a pair of rushing touchdowns. The Sugar Skulls trailed 22-13 at the half.
Tucson made things interesting in the fourth quarter. Atkins connected with wide receiver Carrington Thompson for a four-yard touchdown. Thompson's third touchdown catch of the day gave the Skulls a glimmer of hope, trailing by just five with four minutes to play. However, that feeling was short lived. The Panthers scored again to put the game out of reach.
With the 46-34 loss, the Sugar Skulls finish the season 9-7 overall.
