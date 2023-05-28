Sugar Skulls' offense sputters in 44-42 home loss

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The Bay Area Panthers held the Tucson Sugar Skulls to 12 points in second half Saturday night on their way to a 44-42 road win at Tucson Arena.
Sugar Skulls quarterback Ramon Atkins completed just six passes in the game and threw a pair of interceptions.
He connected with wide receiver Carrington Thompson Sr. in the first half on a 37-yard touchdown strike. Thompson's 15th scoring reecption this season.
Atkins and Mike Jones each ran for 70 yards. Jones scored three touchdowns. Maurice Jackson had two sacks for Tucson.
Dalton Sneed completed 16-of-22 passes for the Panthers (6-3) for 105 yards and three touchdowns, two to Nih-je Jackson who finished with game with seven catchs for 110 yards.
Bay Area running back Justin Rankin ran for 71 yards and three scores.
The Panthers and Sugar Skulls have split their two meetings this season each winning in the other team's building.
Tucson (4-4) travels to Henderson, Nevada next week to take on the Vegas Knight Hawks.