Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with near record to record
high temperatures of 104 to 113 expected.

* WHERE...Tohono O'odham Nation, Upper Santa Cruz River
Valley/Altar Valley, Tucson Metro Area, South Central Pinal
County, Southeast Pinal County and Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...From late Friday morning through Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Sugar Skulls' Hurtis Chinn named IFL Head Coach of the year

Head Coach Hurtis Chinn

TUCSON (KVOA) - Sugar Skulls Head Coach Hurtis Chinn was named Indoor Football League (IFL) Head Coach of the Year.

Chinn led Tucson to a 9-7 record in his first season as head coach.

The team also earned the No. 3 seed in the West in the IFL Playoffs. It was the Skulls' third playoff appearance in their first four seasons. However, Tucson lost to the Bay Area Panthers 46-34.

Sugar Skulls Playoff Prep

The Skulls boasted the second overall rushing offense in the league, averaging 99.2 yards per game. 

In addition to Chinn, Wide Receiver Carrington Thomas and Defensive Lineman Maurice Jackson earned IFL honors. Thomas was named to the IFL First Team, while Jackson earned Second Team honors. 

