Sugar Skulls' Hurtis Chinn named IFL Head Coach of the year

TUCSON (KVOA) - Sugar Skulls Head Coach Hurtis Chinn was named Indoor Football League (IFL) Head Coach of the Year.
Chinn led Tucson to a 9-7 record in his first season as head coach.
The team also earned the No. 3 seed in the West in the IFL Playoffs. It was the Skulls' third playoff appearance in their first four seasons. However, Tucson lost to the Bay Area Panthers 46-34.
The Skulls boasted the second overall rushing offense in the league, averaging 99.2 yards per game.
In addition to Chinn, Wide Receiver Carrington Thomas and Defensive Lineman Maurice Jackson earned IFL honors. Thomas was named to the IFL First Team, while Jackson earned Second Team honors.
