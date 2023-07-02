Sugar Skulls DC Xzavie Jackson to be inducted in IFL Hall of Fame

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Sugar Skulls Defensive Coordinator Xzavie Jackson will be inducted in the Indoor Football League (IFL) Hall of Fame.
Jackson was one of three people selected as part of the 2023 Hall of Fame class.
Jackson played defensive end for the Cedar Rapids Titans and Nebraska Danger from 2012-2018. In that time, he built quite the legacy. Jackson is the all-time sack leader in the IFL. He tallied 81.5 sacks in his career. The next closest player has 54. Jackson is also a three-time First Team All-IFL selection (2011, 2013, 2016) and was a Second Team All-IFL selection in 2012.
"It's a gracious honor," Jackson said. "I played hard for the fans. I played hard for the kids. It was my lifelong dream to stamp my name in the record books somewhere. Now it has happened."
Jackson said he wasn't expecting to be selected but is thrilled to be recognized. He'll be inducted at the IFL Night of Champions Aug. 4 in Henderson, Nevada.
