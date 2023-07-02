 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures
from 109 to 115 and a major risk of heat related impacts.

* WHERE...Most of Pima county, South Central and Southeast Pinal
county and the Upper Gila River Valley.

* WHEN...Through 8 PM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the
latest health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local
officials. Cooling shelters may need to take your temperature or
ask questions about how you are feeling.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Sugar Skulls DC Xzavie Jackson to be inducted in IFL Hall of Fame

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Sugar Skulls Defensive Coordinator Xzavie Jackson will be inducted in the Indoor Football League (IFL) Hall of Fame.

Jackson was one of three people selected as part of the 2023 Hall of Fame class. 

Jackson played defensive end for the Cedar Rapids Titans and Nebraska Danger from 2012-2018. In that time, he built quite the legacy. Jackson is the all-time sack leader in the IFL. He tallied 81.5 sacks in his career. The next closest player has 54. Jackson is also a three-time First Team All-IFL selection (2011, 2013, 2016) and was a Second Team All-IFL selection in 2012.

"It's a gracious honor," Jackson said. "I played hard for the fans. I played hard for the kids. It was my lifelong dream to stamp my name in the record books somewhere. Now it has happened."

Jackson said he wasn't expecting to be selected but is thrilled to be recognized. He'll be inducted at the IFL Night of Champions Aug. 4 in Henderson, Nevada.

