Sue Bird plays final WNBA game of 21-year career

WNBA star Sue Bird bid farewell to the sport of basketball after the Seattle Storm's game against the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA semifinals on Tuesday.
The Las Vegas Aces beat the storm 97-92, in game four.
Bird scored eight points and had eight assists in the final contest.
In June, she said that she would retire after this season, the loss on her home court marked the end of an incredible 21-year career.
Wearing her slicked back signature ponytail and custom Nike sneakers, Bird remained on the court after the game.
She was given hugs by players and coaching staff.
Throughout her career she achieved several honors, including a record 13 WNBA all-star selections and five Olympic gold medals with the United States.
Last year, she was voted to the W25, which is WNBA's list of the top 25 players.