Subway shooting heightens NYC mayor's focus on rising crime

Apr 14, 2022 11:58 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayor Eric Adams, a former New York City police captain, took office this year with a central focus on making the city feel safe and trying to return it to some sense of normalcy post-pandemic.

But the first 3 1/2 months of his administration have been beset by a string of high-profile violent incidents, with Tuesday’s shooting on a subway train the most terrifying and public of all. The attack complicates Adams’ push to address crime and persuade people that the city of nearly 9 million is safe.

It also occurred amid a broader, multi-year debate about policing and crime, and how the city should respond.

