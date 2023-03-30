Submissions are now open for Oro Valley's Battle of The Bands

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Five high school bands will be selected to showcase their talent at Riverfront Park.

Battle of the Bands is a free event being held at Riverfront Park Amphitheater on Friday, April 28 from 6:30 – 9 p.m.

To be considered for the competition 50% of the band members must be in high school. It is preferred that bands submit an original demo, however, covers of songs will also be accepted.

The five bands that are selected will perform multiple songs in front of a live audience.

The best performance will be selected by a panel of judges. Winners receive a recording session with Luna Recording Studios. Second and third place will also be awarded prizes.

Bands can email their submission or a YouTube link to dhiatt@orovalleyaz.gov by April 14.

Riverfront Park is located at 551 W. Lambert Lane. It is recommended that attendees bring a lawn chair or blanket.

For questions about Battle of the Bands, please contact Dylan Hiatt at dhiatt@orovalleyaz.gov.