Study shows vaccines significantly reduced COVID-19 deaths

The U.S. vaccination effort helped decrease the amount of deaths due to COVID-19 significantly.
That is according to the commonwealth fund, Yale report.
The study updates estimates from December 2021 and found that without the U.S. Vaccination effort there would have been nearly 2.2 million additional COVID-19 deaths.
Vaccines also prevented more than 17 million additional hospitalizations due to COVID-19, 66 million additional infections and an additional 900 billion in health care spending.
According to the report, the findings show how effective the vaccinations are in reducing disease and death from COVID-19.