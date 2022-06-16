Study shows rise in abortion rates

Abortions in the U.S. rose in the year 2020.
According to a report from pro-abortion rights group the Guttmacher Institute.
There were more than 930,000 abortions in the U.S. in 2020.
That's up from about 862,000 abortions in 2017.
The report said about one in five pregnancies ended in abortion in 2020.
And medication abortions accounted for 54%.
The report added that the COVID-19 pandemic may have pushed down abortion numbers in some states.
However, numbers were already on the rise before the pandemic.
One contributing factor was that some states expanded Medicaid access to abortion.