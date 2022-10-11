Study shows playing video games could cause heart problems

Playing video games could cause heart rhythm problems in susceptible children.
Australian researchers documented an uncommon, but distinct pattern among children who lose consciousness while playing electronic video games.
According to the study, electronic gaming is defined as playing any game that uses electronics to create a system with which a player can interact, including handheld electronic games, console-based electronic games, computer-based games, and stand-alone systems.
The study included patients between the ages of seven and sixteen years old.
Nineteen of those 22-patients experienced suspected or proven ventricular arrhythmia while playing video games, six went into cardiac arrest, and four died suddenly.
The researchers found that most of the patients who experienced heart arrhythmia's had underlying heart conditions in which dangerous fast heart rhythms are a risk.