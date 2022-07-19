Study shows pandemic may have led to larger student achievement gap

New data suggests the pandemic may have widened the achievement gap in American classrooms.
An analysis of data from testing firm NWEA found that in a pool of 3.8 million 3rd to 8th graders there was a larger spread in achievement levels this spring compared to the spring of 2019.
In reading, the spread of student achievement levels was 4 to 8 percent wider than before the pandemic.
The differences were even more pronounced in math.
Especially in grades three to five, where the range of student scores was 5 to 10 percent wider than three years ago.