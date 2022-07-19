 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Study shows pandemic may have led to larger student achievement gap

  • 0
Student Achievement Gap

New data suggests the pandemic may have widened the achievement gap in American classrooms.

An analysis of data from testing firm NWEA found that in a pool of 3.8 million 3rd to 8th graders there was a larger spread in achievement levels this spring compared to the spring of 2019.

In reading, the spread of student achievement levels was 4 to 8 percent wider than before the pandemic.

The differences were even more pronounced in math.

Especially in grades three to five, where the range of student scores was 5 to 10 percent wider than three years ago.

Tags

Recommended for you