Study shows neurological impacts of long-haul COVID-19

A new study finds that many COVID-19 long-haulers suffer from neurological symptoms months after their initial infection.
Researchers from Northwestern University analyzed a small group of patients for up to nine months after their initial visit to a long-haul clinic.
They found that on average, 15-months after disease onset, most COVID-19 long-haulers continue to experience symptoms such as brain fog, numbness or tingling, headache, dizziness, blurred vision, tinnitus and fatigue.
They did not notice any significant changes in the frequency of most neurologic symptoms between the first and follow-up appointments.
The study also found that most of those long-haulers blood pressure and gastrointestinal symptoms increased, while the loss of smell and taste decreased overall.