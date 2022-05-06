Study shows mix of cigarettes, e-cigarettes does not decrease heart disease risk

A new study finds that mixing cigarettes and e-cigarettes does not decrease the risk of heart disease.
Researchers examined data from more than 24,000 adults and found that those who use both traditional cigarettes as well as e-cigarettes did not reduce their risk of cardiovascular disease, compared to people who exclusively used traditional cigarettes.
The study also found that people who only used e-cigarettes and those who used both traditional cigarettes as well as e-cigarettes were younger than people who used neither product.
Just over 60% who only used e-cigarettes and over 50% of dual users were younger than 35.
Traditional cigarette smoking has long been known as a contributing factor to a broad range of serious health conditions.
According to the American Heart Association, nearly 1 in 5 deaths in the U.S. Are attributed to cigarette smoking and secondhand smoke exposure each year.