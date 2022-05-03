Study shows link between heart health and student loan debt

Adults who are still attempting to pay down student debt into middle age could be at an increased risk for cardiovascular disease.
The study, reported in the American Journal of preventive medicine and published by Elsevier, found that adults who consistently had student loan debt or who took on additional debt, had higher cardiovascular risk scores than those who had never been in debt and those who paid off their debt.
Researchers also found that those who paid off their debt significantly even had lower cardiovascular risk scores than those who were never in debt.