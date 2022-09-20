Study shows health benefits of drinking tea

Consuming tea daily could lead to better health.
Researchers from China conducted a study that involved more than one million adults across eight countries.
They found that drinking at least four daily cups of black, green or oolong tea decreased a person's risk of developing Type-2 Diabetes by 17% over a span of a decade.
The study found that drinking just one to three cups of tea per day had little benefit, only lowering the risk of Type-2 Diabetes by 4%.
Experts say tea contains antioxidants that could reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in the body, and could possibly lower the risk of developing certain health conditions such as heart disease.