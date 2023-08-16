Study shows exposure to air pollution makes the brain susceptible to dementia

TUCSON (KVOA) - A new study from the University of Michigan School of public health has shown evidence that exposure to air pollution could make the brain more susceptible to developing dementia.
The most concerning air pollutant found in the study was particulate matter 2.5 which is found mostly in wildfires and agriculture but can be found in other kinds of emissions.
Boya Zhang and Sara Adar were the two who published the study out of the department of epidemiology at the school of public health and they said:
"We used a sophisticated prediction model that includes information about the chemical transformations and dispersion of pollution from different sources to estimate levels of a source specific particulate matter air pollution at a participants address."
Their findings used 30,000 adults from across the United States since 2005. To assess cognitive ability they were interviewed twice a year.
Zhang continued by saying:
"With the knowledge of which sources are more toxic than others it may be possible to design interventions for specific sources as a more effective way to decrease the burden of dementia."
They went on to say that even in a relatively clean air country like the United States reducing some of these pollutants can go a long way in reducing or at least delaying the effects of dementia in older adults.
As a whole Tucson is also considered a clean air city. The biggest issue for us will be nearby wildfires that tend to break out in late May and early June like the big horn fire back in 2020. Those kinds of fires release a lot of particulate matter 2.5 that the study is referencing.