Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
East central Pima County in southeastern Arizona...
Northeastern Santa Cruz County in southeastern Arizona...

* Until 200 PM MST.

* At 114 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of
Sonoita, or 15 miles east of Tubac, and is nearly stationary.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Patagonia, Sonoita, Elgin and Madera Canyon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Pima
County through 200 PM MST...

At 112 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Vail, or 12 miles southeast of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. This
storm was nearly stationary.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Tucson, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Vail, East Sahuarita, Corona De
Tucson, Tucson International Airport, Summit, Saguaro National Park
East and Rita Ranch.

This includes the following highways...
Interstate 10 between mile markers 266 and 294.
Interstate 19 near mile marker 57.
Route 83 between mile markers 43 and 58.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Study shows exposure to air pollution makes the brain susceptible to dementia

  • Updated
  • 0
Air quality concerns arise as New Mexico wildfires spread

A tree near Ruidoso, New Mexico, catches fire as the McBride Fire spills down a mountainside. The spread of the fire is raising air quality concerns.

 Justin Garcia/The Las Cruces Sun News/AP

TUCSON (KVOA) - A new study from the University of Michigan School of public health has shown evidence that exposure to air pollution could make the brain more susceptible to developing dementia.

The most concerning air pollutant found in the study was particulate matter 2.5 which is found mostly in wildfires and agriculture but can be found in other kinds of emissions.

Boya Zhang and Sara Adar were the two who published the study out of the department of epidemiology at the school of public health and they said:
 
"We used a sophisticated prediction model that includes information about the chemical transformations and dispersion of pollution from different sources to estimate levels of a source specific particulate matter air pollution at a participants address."
 
Their findings used 30,000 adults from across the United States since 2005. To assess cognitive ability they were interviewed twice a year. 
 
Zhang continued by saying: 
 
"With the knowledge of which sources are more toxic than others it may be possible to design interventions for specific sources as a more effective way to decrease the burden of dementia."
 
They went on to say that even in a relatively clean air country like the United States reducing some of these pollutants can go a long way in reducing or at least delaying the effects of dementia in older adults.
 
As a whole Tucson is also considered a clean air city. The biggest issue for us will be nearby wildfires that tend to break out in late May and early June like the big horn fire back in 2020. Those kinds of fires release a lot of particulate matter 2.5 that the study is referencing. 

