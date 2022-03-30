 Skip to main content
Study shows eating avocados leads to better heart health

Consuming avocados could lead to better heart health.

That is according to a new Harvard study involving over 100,000 men and women who were followed for 30-years.

The women were ages 30-55, and the men were ages 40-75, none of which had any underlying health conditions at the start of the study.

Researchers found that participants who ate at least two servings of avocados per week had a 16% lower risk of cardiovascular disease, and a 21% lower risk of coronary heart disease, compared to those who rarely ate avocados.

Avocados contain several components that contribute to good cardiovascular health, such as dietary fiber and unsaturated fats.