Study shows differences in mammograms based on racial and ethnic group

A new study finds that diagnostic mammography results vary across racial and ethnic groups.
Researchers from the University of North Carolina reviewed over 267,000 diagnostic reviews from 2005 to 2017.
The women were followed for one year after their mammogram to see if they developed breast cancer.
They found that the rate of diagnostic accuracy was highest among white women and lowest among hispanic women.
Black women were most likely to be diagnosed with later-stage and higher grade tumors, compared to white and hispanic women.
Experts believe two factors may have contributed to the disparities: the imaging facility itself and concurrent use of breast ultrasound or MRI during the diagnostic process.
Diagnostic mammograms are performed when screening mammography has detected potential signs of breast cancer.