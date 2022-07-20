Study shows cardio offsets stroke chances for at-risk patients

A new study suggests better cardio health will help offset stroke risk in patients who have a higher risk of stroke because of genetics.
A University of Texas study published in the journal of the American Heart Association involved more than 11,000 adults over the age of 45 with no history of stroke and followed them for 28 years.
Researchers determined the subjects' stroke risk based on a wide range of genetic variants.
They also scored subjects on a series of controllable factors like smoking, physical activity, body mass index and others.
Subjects with both high genetic risk of stroke and low cardio health naturally had the highest stroke risk.
But subjects with high genetic risk of stroke and optimal cardio health cut their lifetime risk of stroke up to 43 percent compared to people with low cardio health.
Researchers suggest that people who have a higher genetic of stroke risk but take care of their cardio health could go six years longer without a stroke.