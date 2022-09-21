Study shows amount of sleep impacts dementia risk

The amount of sleep people receive and when they receive that sleep could play a significant role in their risk of developing dementia.
Researchers from china involved nearly 2,000 adults in the study.
At the beginning of the study, none of the participants had dementia.
Scientists followed up with them after more than three years and found that 97 of those individuals were diagnosed with the disease.
The risk of dementia was 69% higher among those who slept more than eight hours per night, and two times higher for those who went to bed before 10 pm.