Study reveals vehicles most likely to be involved in a serious accident

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - A recent study revealed that the Four-Door Sedan is the type of vehicle most likely to be involved in a serious accident.
The study, conducted by personal injury lawyers Bader Scott, analyzed data from serious accidents that occurred between 2017 and 2021. The Four-Door Sedan ranked first on the list, having been involved in 1,881 serious crashes in four years. That means that the sedan was involved in a sizable 25.6% of accidents.
Runner-up for most accidents is the Light Pickup, involved in 1,174 fatal crashes, or 15.98%. Behind the Light Pickup is the Compact Utility vehicle type, involved in 12.09% of accidents.
Notable examples of Four-Door Sedans include the Toyota Prius and the Tesla Model 3, while examples of Light Pickups include the Ford Ranger and the Nissan Frontier. The Mazda CX-5 and the Hyundai Tucson are both examples of Compact Utility vehicles.
Further down the list, Two-Wheel Motorcycle came in fourth place with a fatal crash count of 759, 10.33% of all fatal crashes, while Unknown body type closed the top five with 442 fatal crashes.
A spokesperson for Bader Scott commented on the findings: “Even though it is impossible to rule out other factors such as road conditions and driver behavior, it’s crucial to recognize that certain vehicle body types might be more vulnerable to serious crashes due to factors like size and design. Therefore, it’s important for drivers to be aware of this when on the road, and aim to drive in a way that helps to minimize risk.”