Study: more adults are being diagnosed with esophageal cancer

The number of middle-aged adults being diagnosed with esophageal cancer is increasing.
That is according to researchers from the University of Florida.
They found that the rate of Esophageal Cancer among adults ages 45 to 64 nearly doubled between 2012 and 2019.
And there was a 50% increase in the precancerous conditions Barrett's Esophagus among that age group.
Esophageal cancer usually goes undetected until it becomes advanced.
Barrett's Esophagus is the primary precursor lesion for esophageal cancer and is caused mainly by chronic acid reflux.
Other risk factors include obesity, smoking and alcohol consumption and advanced age.
The authors say the findings suggest that middle-aged patients with several of those risk factors might benefit from earlier and more frequent screening.