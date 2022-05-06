Study: higher rates of obesity among military recruits

New research finds that obesity could be playing a role in U.S. Military enlistment.
That is according to a new perspective published in the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior.
The journal outlines how obesity's consequences are impacting the U.S. Military.
Since 1960, the percentage of eligible recruits who exceed the military's percent body fat standards has doubled for men and tripled for women.
The changing demographics of the current basic training regiments include a greater percentage of women and minority groups.
These individuals experience higher rates of obesity as well as higher rates of food insecurity.
The findings have prompted military leaders to call for changes in nutritional and dietary patterns.