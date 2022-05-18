Study: children aren't getting enough exercise in daycare

A new study finds that many children in child care facilities are not getting enough exercise.
Researchers from Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center observed nearly one hundred child care centers and 131 head start programs.
They found that only 43% of those programs met guidance for both the number of outdoor activities and the duration of those opportunities.
The study also observed children to be sedentary for considerable periods of time, at least 15 minutes out of every hour.
National guidance recommends that young children get at least two daily outdoor activity opportunities lasting 60 to 90 minutes.