Students left concerned after 1 shot, killed near UArizona campus

TUCSON (KVOA) - One man is dead and the search is on for the suspects.

Sources told News 4 Tucson's Lupita Murillo that two people were shot during the early morning hours of Friday on Park Avenue near the University of Arizona.

On Friday, you can see the bullet holes left behind in the building.

"I'm sure people heard shots and took off running," bystander Devon Aragon said. "By the time we got past this intersection, there was nobody on the road."

Aragon was walking home when he saw the flashing lights, and the crime tape. Evidence left behind included these bullet holes on the building. Also some bullets went through the glass.

Police say at 2 a.m., a police officer was flagged down alerting them about the shooting. Also 911 calls came flooding in about shots being fired.

Tucson Police Department says this began as a confrontation between two groups at a bar here on University Boulevard, according to sources.

Some students News 4 Tucson spoke to said they are concerned.

"It's just really scary for others because it makes others uncomfortable to be around because live here and we're studying for education and now we feel unsafe," Valeria Nieblas, UArizona student said. "And it's just sad.

UArizona police released a tweet that said "TPD investigating. Three black males fled the area. One yellow shirt with glasses, one blue jacket black short, one white tank top black mask."

"It's eerie," Aragon said. "It's not something you see everyday."

Even though this incident occurred during the early morning hours, UArizona police sent out an alert.