Students head back to Pima Community College for the fall semester

TUCSON, Ariz. (KVOA) - Another group of students head back to school Thursday; five groups to be exact! All five Pima Community College campuses have their first day of class Thursday.
The big keywords for this year for students at PCC are flexibility and options.
We're watching students all across Southern Arizona walk back into the classroom. However, for some, the school doesn't require that anymore.
The interim PCC chancellor says it's crucial to offer alternative options to students who might be looking for a more non-traditional education.
That's why this year, PCC is doing its part to make its classes available in many different forms.
“In addition to offering face-to-face classes, where students are in the classroom with their faculty member and fellow peers, we're also offering a lot of online sections and also hybrid classes which is a little bit of both where they are in the classroom but also doing self-paced online homework as well,” said Dolores Duran-Cerda, the interim PCC chancellor.
